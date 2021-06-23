لبنان

"مؤشر السلام العالمي" عربيا.. لبنان بمرتبة متأخرة جداً ودولة خليجية تتصدر

Lebanon 24
23-06-2021 | 08:00
صنف مؤشر السلام العالمي لسنة 2021، لبنان في المرتبة 15 (من أصل 20) في الشرق الأوسط. من جهتها، احتلت قطر المرتبة الأولى عربيا، فيما تقدمت المغرب 9 درجات لتزيح بذلك تونس عن صدارة الدول المغاربية.
 


ووفقا للتقرير الذي يصدر عن "معهد لندن للسلام والديمقراطية"، فاحتل لبنان المرتبة 146 عالمياً، فقد جاءت قطر في المرتبة 29 عالميا، تليها عربيا كل من  الكويت، ثم الإمارات، والأردن، وعمان، فالمغرب، ثم تونس، تليها البحرين، وحلت الجزائر في المركز التاسع (120 عالميا) واليمن في المركز الأخير.

اللافت أن المغرب تقدمت 9 درجات في التصنيف لتزيح بذلك تونس عن صدارة الدول المغاربية.

وتصدر قائمة الدول الـ10 في مؤشر السلام العالمي دول متقدمة هي إيسلندا، نيوزيلندا، الدانمارك، البرتغال، سلوفينيا، أستراليا، سويسرا، إيرلندا، التشيك، كندا.

ويعتمد تقرير مؤشر السلام العالمي الذي يشمل 163 دولة، على ثلاثة معايير رئيسية هي أولا مستوى الأمن والأمان في المجتمع، ثانيا الصراع المحلي والعالمي، ثالثا درجة التزود بالقوة العسكرية.

وقال التقرير إنه بالرغم من أن اليمن هي الدولة الأقل سلاما في المنطقة، إلا أن الخوف من العنف أعلى بكثير في المغرب، حيث أن 64 بالمائة من المغاربة أفادوا بأنهم قلقون للغاية، وهي أعلى نسبة من أي بلد في المنطقة.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
