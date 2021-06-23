"مؤشر السلام العالمي" عربيا.. لبنان بمرتبة متأخرة جداً ودولة خليجية تتصدر

🌍 The 10 most peaceful countries in 2021:
🇮🇸 Iceland
🇳🇿 New Zealand
🇩🇰 Denmark
🇵🇹 Portugal
🇸🇮 Slovenia
🇦🇹 Austria
🇨🇭 Switzerland
🇮🇪 Ireland
🇨🇿 Czech Republic
🇨🇦 Canada
Download the 2021 Global Peace Index & investigate the data → https://t.co/WKbKYggxPt pic.twitter.com/bsC3FMtfvB
— Global Peace Index (@GlobPeaceIndex) June 21, 2021
