لبنان

بعد فرض العقوبات على ثلاث شخصيات لبنانية.. هكذا علق بلينكن

Lebanon 24
28-10-2021 | 12:25
A-
A+
Doc-P-880219-637710462144420433.jpg
Doc-P-880219-637710462144420433.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
اعتبر وزير الخارجية الاميركي أنطوني بلينكن، عبر حسابه على تويتر، أن العقوبات التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على رجلي أعمال لبنانيين "فاسدين" وعضو في البرلمان هي خطوة مهمة في تعزيز المساءلة في لبنان.

وأكد أن على المسؤولين اللبنانيين إنهاء الفساد واتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة لمعالجة الأزمات التي يواجهها اللبنانيون.
 
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في لبنان Lebanon 24
17:25 | 2021-10-28
17:09 | 2021-10-28
17:04 | 2021-10-28
16:31 | 2021-10-28
15:24 | 2021-10-28
15:24 | 2021-10-28
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website