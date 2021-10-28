بعد فرض العقوبات على ثلاث شخصيات لبنانية.. هكذا علق بلينكن

The United States is imposing sanctions on two corrupt Lebanese businessmen and a member of Parliament – an important step in promoting accountability in Lebanon. Lebanese officials must end corruption and take urgent action to address the crises the Lebanese people face.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 28, 2021
