لبنان

بلدة جنوبية حملت لبنان الى العالمية: شاهدوا روعتها (صور)

Lebanon 24
02-12-2021 | 00:33
Doc-P-892561-637740273509339218.jpg
Doc-P-892561-637740273509339218.jpg photos 0
لطالما تميّزت بلدة بكاسين الجنوبية بأشجار الصنوبر الكثيفة التي تغطيها، ما جعلها وجهة سياحية طبيعية ريفية مميزة للبنانيين والأجانب، كما أن إهتمام أهلها بطبيعتها، وإنشاء بيوت الضيافة المميزة زاد من حجم الاقبال اليها والمكوث فيها لأيام.
تعود اليوم بكاسين الى الأضواء بعد فوزها كواحدة من أفضل القرى السياحية في العالم، في النسخة الأولى من المبادرة بمناسبة انعقاد الدورة 24 للجمعية العامة لمنظمة السياحة العالمية التابعة للأمم المتحدة UNWTO في مدريد – إسبانيا، وفق ما أعلنت وزارة السياحة اللبنانية.
وتم اختيار البلدة اللبنانية من بين أكثر من 170 قرية في 75 دولة.

لنتعرف أكثر على بكاسين: 

-من المرجح أن اسمها فينيقي مركب من جزأين "بكا"، ويعني بلد، و"سين" ويعني الشمس، ما يعني أن اسمها بالعربية هو بكاسين بلد الشمس، وفق وزارة السياحة.
-تبعد بكاسين عن العاصمة بيروت 70 كيلومترا، ويبلغ متوسط ارتفاعها عن سطح البحر 800 متراً. 
-تضمّ أكبر غابة من الصنوبر المثمر وأجوده في الشرق الأوسط.
-تم إعلانها غابة محمية من قبل وزارة البيئة في عام 1996. 
-ينعكس وجود الصنوبر على إقتصاد البلدة وأهلها خلال جني الصنوبر وبيعه.
-بالاضافة الى غابات الصنوبر، تتميز البلدة بالمنازل التراثية التي تعتمر القرميد بأبهى الحلل، والجسور القديمة التي يعود تاريخها إلى العهد العثماني.
-منحتها المؤسسة الوطنية للتراث، الجائزة التقديرية للانجازات التراثية في العام 2002. 
-لا يمكن المرور ببكاسين من دون زيارة كنيسة القديسة تقلا التاريخية، المبنية منذ أوائل القرن الماضي، وأدخلتها وزارة الثقافة في لائحة الجرد العام للأبنية التاريخية منذ عام 1997.

 "لبنان 24"  ينشر أجمل الصور عن هذه البلدة التي حملت اسم لبنان الى العالمية:
 
 
 
المصدر: لبنان 24
Follow us
 
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
