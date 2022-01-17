لبنان

"لبنان الحلو"... الثلج يغطي جبالنا وطبيعتنا بمشهد ساحر (صور وفيديو)

17-01-2022 | 01:54
مع دخول لبنان في منخفض جوي مثلج وجليدي، إنتشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، صوراً للزائر الأبيض وهو يغطي مناطق لبنانية جبلية مختلفة، مضيفاً لمسة من الروعة على طبيعة لبنان.

إليكم أحدث الصور وفيديو عن الثلوج في لبنان:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
وطقس اليوم الإثنين: مستقر وبارد جدًا خاصة صباحًا، الجو قليل السحب، الحرارة تتراوح ساحلًا بين ٥ و١٢ درجة، على الـ١٠٠٠ متر بين -٢ و٥ درجات وبقاعًا بين -٧ و٦ درجات، الرياح شمالية ضعيفة سرعتها بين ٢٠ و٣٠ كم/س، يتشكل جليد على الجبال + ٧٠٠ متر وفي البقاع صباحًا.

وكان قد نشر أمس، الأب ايلي خنيصر، المتخصص في الأحوال الجوية عبر صفحته على "فيسبوك" قائلاً: "هل تعلمون بأن 70% من مساحة لبنان ستتغطى بالثلوج فجر الخميس؟ هذا ما يحضره المنخفض الايسلاندي الذي سيعزز نقطة تمركزه بين اوكرانيا والبحر الاسود صباح الاثنين ويؤثر على المنطقة بموجات قطبية تتزامن مع اكثر من منخفض خلال عشرة ايام تقريبا. الثلوج سوف تتخطى الـ4 امتار فوق ارتفاع 2100 حتى نهاية الشهر".
المصدر: لبنان 24
