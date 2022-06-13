Advertisement

لبنان

مسؤولة أممية تبحث ترسيم الحدود مع هوكشتاين.. هذا ما تم التأكيد عليه

Lebanon 24
13-06-2022 | 16:11
Doc-P-961879-637907588698399089.jpg
Doc-P-961879-637907588698399089.jpg photos 0
غرّدت المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان يوانا فرونتسكا عبر "تويتر" قائلة: "أجريت مناقشة ملهمة هذا المساء مع كبير مستشاري الولايات المتحدة لأمن الطاقة. الأمم المتحدة تلتزم بدعم ترسيم متفق عليه ومتبادل المنفعة للحدود البحرية بين لبنان وإسرائيل".
تابع
أيضاً في لبنان Lebanon 24
فيديو
