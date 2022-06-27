Advertisement

لبنان

زحلة بوجهها الآخر... واحدة من أفضل المدن السّياحيّة في لبنان

ستيفاني راضي Stephanie Rady

Lebanon 24
27-06-2022 | 04:30
لطالما اشتهرت مدينة زحلة بأنّها "مربى الأسودي"، وبأنّ أهلها عنوان للصّمود والقوّة والدّفاع عن الأرض، لكن ما لا يعرفه كثرٌ أنّ في زحلة كنوزًا سياحيّةً لا يجب تفويت زيارتها. للوصول إلى زحلة من بيروت، عليكم المرور بعاليه، ضهر البيدر، شتورا، وصولًا إلى الوجهة المقصودة. وهذه هي الأماكن الّتي يمكنكم زيارتها. 1-مقام سيدة زحلة تشتهر زحلة بوجود 40 كنيسة، أربعة جوامع وعدّة أديرة، ولا شكّ أنّ أبرز موقع ديني فيها، هو مقام سيدة زحلة، الّذي يُصنّف أيضًا من ضمن أشهر وأبرز المواقع الدّينيّة في لبنان. شُيّد المقام منذ سنة 1968 بطول 54 مترًا، ويضمّ عدّة كنائس. وعند الاتّجاه صعودًا نحو التّمثال، سيتمكّن الزّائر من التمتّع بمنظر بانورامي ورؤية زحلة والبقاع من فوق.
2-"شاتو" كسارة من لم تسنح له الفرصة للقيام بجولة في إحدى الخمّارات اللّبنانيّة، ولم يتعرّف على صناعة النّبيذ اللّبناني بعد، فليقصد خمّارة كسارة الشّهيرة أو "شاتو كسارة"، الّتي تقدّم مجموعةً من أفخر أنواع النّبيذ. كما أنّها توفّر للزّائر جولةً فيها، مع عرض فيلم وثائقي يخبر عن تاريخها وعن صناعة النبيذ، بعدها يجول الزائر داخل الانفاق التي توضع فيها عبوات النبيذ والتي تمتد بطول مترين من تحت الارض، لتُختتم الزّيارة بتجربة تذوّق أنواع النّبيذ المتعدّدة الّتي تنتجها الخمّارة. رسم دخول اليها يبدأ من ١٠٠ الف ليرة.

 3- مزرعة وبحيرة تعنايل لا نبالغ إذا قلنا إنّ تعنايل ليست مجرّد واحة خضراء تُحيط بها مزارع وبحيرة كبيرة، بل هي قطعة من الجنّة على الأرض. تبدأ الرّحلة في تعنايل مع زيارة دير وكنيسة ومزار للآباء اليسوعيّين، ثم يمكن التّعريج على المزارع المتعدّدة ورؤية الحيوانات ك والعصافير وغيرها، مع فرصة تذوّق أطيب الأجبان والألبان الطّازجة. تكمل الرّحلة مع المرور في ممرّات تعنايل الّتي تصطفّ الأشجار الشّاهقة على جوانبها، حيث يمكن المشي أو ركوب الدرّاجة الهوائيّة، إلى حين الوصول إلى واحدة من أجمل البحيرات في لبنان، للاسترخاء والتقاط الصّور التّذكاريّة.  
 

4-منتزه البرداوني لا يمكن مغادرة زحلة من دون المرور بالبرداوني، المكان الّذي يشتهر بوجود مطاعم ومقاهي وأماكن ترفيهيّة لكلّ الفئات العمريّة، على ضفاف النّهر. ولا يوجد أجمل من احتساء القهوة على صوت خرير المياه، ولا يوجد أطيب من بوظة "عالزّحلاوي". ولا رسم دخول فيه.
 

 ويمكن أيضا المشي في سوق زحلة الذي يتوسطه حدائق عدة ونهر ولا أروع. ان كنتم لا تعلمون اين تتجهون للتسلية والاستفادة وتمضية اجمل الاوقات بين احضان الطبيعة، فزحلة خيار ممتاز!

لبنان

خاص

مقالات لبنان24

تابع
ستيفاني راضي Stephanie Rady

