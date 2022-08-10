فحوصات نوعية للهواء في حرم مرفأ بيروت.. هذا ما أعلنه وزير البيئة

Advertisement

أعلن وزير البيئة في حكومة تصريف الاعمال الدكتور ناصر ياسين "عن متابعة موضوع نوعية الهواء في حرم مرفأ بيروت وفي المناطق المحاذية له بشكل دائم من خلال غرفة العمليات المؤلفة من الاجهزة والادارات المعنية والخبراء، وبتنسيق وحدة إدارة الكوارث في رئاسة مجلس الوزراء".ونشر الوزير ياسين نتيجة الفحوصات التي اجريت مساء أمس بواسطة سرية CBRN في الجيش وخبراء مختبر البيئة والغذاء والزراعة LEAF في الجامعة الأميركية وذلك في عدة اماكن والتي تؤكد، في لحظة اجراء الفحوصات، خلو الهواء من مواد سامة".وجاء في نتيجة الفحوصات:A monitoring operation was conducted on the 9th Aug 2022 between 17:30 and 20:30 by the LAF CBRN Company in cooperation with AUB LEAF, results are as follows:Location 1: 240 m SE at 150o from silos (X: 130612 Y: 218318)SO2: Below detectable levelsNO2: 0.065 mg/m3CO: Below detectable levelsVOC: Below detectable levelsH2S: Below Detectable levelsPM2.5: 7 µg/m3PM10: 16 µg/m3Location 2: 960 m E at 70.5o from silos (X: 131406 Y: 218831)SO2: 0.01 mg/m3NO2: 0.09 mg/m3CO: Below detectable levelsVOC: Below detectable levelsH2S: Below Detectable levelsPM2.5: 11 µg/m3PM10: 25 µg/m3Location 3: 890 m W at 264.5o from silos (X: 129607 Y: 218458)SO2: 0.18 mg/m3NO2: 0.115 mg/m3CO: Below detectable levelsVOC: Below detectable levelsH2S: Below Detectable levelsPM2.5: 11 µg/m3PM10: 26 µg/m3Location 4: 960 m S at 178o from silos (X: 130519 Y: 217571)SO2: 0.12 mg/m3NO2: 0.107 mg/m3CO: Below detectable levelsVOC: Below detectable levelsH2S: Below Detectable levelsPM2.5: 10 µg/m3PM10: 23 µg/m3Air samples for bio analysis were also taken from all four sites to AUB LEAF, results will follow when available.Summary:1- no serious chemicals that may harm2- fungi Analysis(bio) or results will be available between 48 and 72 hours