طراف: يبقى الاتحاد الأوروبي والدول الأعضاء مستعدين لدعم لبنان

Today, we, the Ambassadors of the EU and its Members States resident in Beirut, along with the Ambassadors of Switzerland and Norway, met with President Aoun to express our grave and growing concern about the current situation in Lebanon. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/P4f0QCTZzT
— Ralph Tarraf (@EUAmbLebanon) September 20, 2022
Today, we, the Ambassadors of the EU and its Members States resident in Beirut, along with the Ambassadors of Switzerland and Norway, met with President Aoun to express our grave and growing concern about the current situation in Lebanon. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/P4f0QCTZzT