لبنان

طراف: يبقى الاتحاد الأوروبي والدول الأعضاء مستعدين لدعم لبنان

Lebanon 24
20-09-2022 | 10:23
غرد سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي رالف طراف عبر حسابه على "تويتر": "التقينا اليوم، نحن سفراء الاتحاد الأوروبي والدول الأعضاء المقيمين في بيروت، مع سفيري سويسرا والنرويج، الرئيس عون للإعراب عن قلقنا الشديد والمتنامي حيال الوضع الراهن في لبنان. وقمنا بحثّ الرئيس على بذل أقصى جهوده ليدعم ويساهم بفاعلية في تنفيذ الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والنقدية والمالية الأساسية التي التزم بها لبنان".
وأضاف: "رغم كثرة التحديات التي يواجهها لبنان، فمن الضروري تطبيق الإجراءات الفورية كما هي مفصلة في الاتفاق على مستوى الموظفين الذي أبرمته الحكومة اللبنانية مع صندوق النقد الدولي في 7 نيسان الماضي. إنّ وقت العمل هو الآن. ويبقى الاتحاد الأوروبي والدول الأعضاء على استعداد لدعم لبنان في هذه الفترة الدقيقة سياسياً ومالياً، في سياق تنفيذ خطة تعافي اقتصادي سليمة وبرنامج خاص بصندوق النقد الدولي".
 
المصدر: الوكالة الوطنية
