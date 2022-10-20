Advertisement

منوعات

يشكو أمه للشرطة بسبب شوكولا... اليكم ما فعله أحد الاطفال (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
20-10-2022 | 16:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1002117-638018499866502889.jpg
Doc-P-1002117-638018499866502889.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
انتشر خلال الساعات الماضية مقطع مصور طريف، لطفل يبلغ من العمر 3 سنوات توجه إلى مركز الشرطة في الهند من أجل تقديم شكوى ضد والدته لعدم السماح له بتناول الشوكولاتة.

فقد أظهر الفيديو الطفل برفقة والده وهو يقدم شكوى للشرطة، حيث يمكن رؤيته في المقطع المرفق أدناه وهو يشكو والدته لأنها لا تسمح له بتناول الشوكولاتة، وفقاً لوسائل إعلام هندية.
Advertisement

وقال الطفل للشرطية "أمي تسرق مني الشوكولاتة، ضعيها في السجن"، بحسب ما نقل موقع Pipa News المحلي.

تمنعه من القهوة أيضاً!
كذلك أمكن سماع الطفل، يقول إنه عندما يطلب من والدته القهوة أيضاً، ضربته

فيما ظهرت الشرطية في المقطع وهي تستمع بجدية لشكوى الصغير، وتدون كل نقطة بعناية.
 

بدوره، أوضح الأب أن زوجته كانت تضع للصبي مرهماً على عينيه بعد الاستحمام، لكن الطفل أزعجها بإصراره على تناول الشوكولاتة، فصفعته والدته بخفة، ثم بدأ في البكاء واتصل بالشرطة. وطلب من والده أخذه إلى مركز الشرطة، فأحضره على الفور.

"لا نوايا سيئة"
من جهتها، أوضحت نائبة المفتش بريانكا نايك أن الجميع ضحكوا بعد سماع شكوى الطفل، وشرحت له لاحقاً أن والدته ليس لديها نوايا سيئة ثم عاد إلى المنزل.
يشار إلى أن أحداث هذه القصة الطريفة دارت أمس الثلاثاء، في قرية داتلاي في منطقة برهانبور في ولاية ماديا براديش الهندية. "العربية" 

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
23:00 | 2022-10-20
23:00 | 2022-10-20
14:00 | 2022-10-20
12:15 | 2022-10-20
11:32 | 2022-10-20
11:00 | 2022-10-20
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website