فيديو لفتاة ترسم 15 صورة معًا.. وملياردير يعدها بمنحة دراسية

Lebanon 24
27-10-2022 | 13:28
نشر رجل الأعمال الهندي أناند ماهيندرا على حسابه الرسمي في "تويتر"، فيديو لفتاة هندية ترسم 15 صورة بآن واحد، واعدا إياها بمنحة دراسية.

وتظهر في الفيديو فتاة شابة تصنيع إطارا خشبيا للأقلام، يتضمن خطوطا عمودية وأفقية، ومن ثم تربط بينها، وتعلّق أقلاما زرقاء وحمراء اللون.
وبعد الانتهاء من الرسم باستخدام الإطار، تبدو اللوحة وهي تضم 15 شخصية لقادة هنود وشخصيات بارزة، بتفاصيل دقيقة.

وعلّق ماهيندرا على الفيديو قائلا: "هل يستطيع أي شخص تأكيد صحة هذا الفيديو. إنها فنانة موهوبة. رسم 15 صورة معا يعتبر معجزة".
 
وأضاف الملياردير الهندي في منشوره: "إذا كان ما تقوم به الفتاة حقيقيا فيجب تشجيعها، وسيسرني تقديم منحة دراسية لها، إلى جانب أشكال أخرى من الدعم".
 


ويسمع في الفيديو تعليق لرجل يقول إن صاحبة العمل الفني هي نور جهان، من ولاية أوتار براديش، وبأنها تطلب المساعدة لتسجيل رقم قياسي في سجل "غينيس".
