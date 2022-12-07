Advertisement

أقدم كائن على قيد الحياة يحتفل بعيده الـ190 (صور وفيديو)

07-12-2022 | 13:00
تحتفل جزيرة سانت هيلينا الواقعة في جنوب المحيط الأطلسي بأقدم كائن في العالم على قيد الحياة، وهو سلحفاة عملاقة تدعى "جوناثان" إذ ستبلغ من العمر 190 عاما.


ووفق موقع "abc"، حصلت "جوناثان" على لقب غينيس للأرقام القياسية باعتبارها أقدم حيوان بري حي في العالم.
ويعتقد أن جوناثان قد ولدت حوالى عام 1832، وتم إحضارها إلى أراضي المملكة المتحدة عبر البحار من سيشيل بعد 50 عاما.


وسيتم الاحتفال بجوناثان لمدة ثلاثة أيام، حيث تسكن في منزل حاكم جزيرة سانت هيلينا التي تعتبر إقليما تابعا لبريطانيا.


وبمناسبة عيد ميلاد جوناثان أصدرت السلطات في الجزيرة "سلسلة من الطوابع التذكارية".
 
 
 
