منوعات

زبون غاضب يقتحم أحد الفنادق بسيارته... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل!

Lebanon 24
11-01-2023 | 11:09
اقتحم زبون غاضب أحد فنادق شنغهاي بسيارته، ما أحدث فوضى في المدخل من دون تسجيل أي إصابة، وذلك بعد مشادة كلامية بينه وبين عدد من الموظفين بشأن فقدان جهاز الكمبيوتر الخاص به.
 
ولاحقا، أكد موظفون في الفندق أن جهاز الكمبيوتر سُرق ثم عُثر عليه خارج الفندق.
وأشارت الشرطة عبر موقع "ويبو" للتواصل الاجتماعي إلى عدم وقوع أيّ إصابة، لافتةً إلى أنّ السائق أُوقف وهو رهن التحقيق. (العربية)
 

فيديو
