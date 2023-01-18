Advertisement

منوعات

فنجان قهوة وجريمة مروعة... اليكم ما حصل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
18-01-2023 | 02:00
رصدت كاميرا مراقبة لقطات مروعة لما يبدو أنه محاولة اختطاف عاملة في مطعم أميركي، عبر ممر الشراء من السيارة "درايف ثرو".

وحسب تفاصيل الواقعة التي أوردتها وسائل إعلام أميركية، منها شبكتا "سي بي إس" و"إن بي سي"، فإن رجلا اشترى كوبا من القهوة من مطعم بمدينة أوبورن في ولاية واشنطن غربي الولايات المتحدة.
لكن الزبون الذي كان يقود سيارته أمسك ذراع عاملة المطعم بقوة وسحبها باتجاه داخل السيارة، وحاول "خطفها" مستعملا أداة لتكبيلها وجرها من يدها.

إلا أن خطة المشتبه به لم تنجح، حيث نجحت العاملة في سحب ذراعها وأغلقت نافذة المطعم، وسرعان ما غادر الزبون المكان تاركا وراءه بضعة دولارات على الأرض، يبدو أنها كانت باقي ثمن القهوة.
 


ونشرت الشرطة مقطع الفيديو المخيف، طلبا للمساعدة في تحديد المشتبه به والقبض عليه.

وقالت شرطة ولاية واشنطن إن الرجل "لديه وشم مميز على ساعده الأيسر، ويبدو أنه يمتلك سيارة من نوع شيفروليه سوداء أو رمادية".

ووصفت إدارة شرطة أوبورن الحادث بأنه "مقلق للغاية"، مؤكدة أن المحققين يعملون على تعقب الرجل الذي ظهر في الفيديو والقبض عليه "حتى لا يشكل تهديدا للمجتمع".

وقالت صاحبة المطعم الذي وقع به الحادث إن "جميع العاملين صدموا" بعدما شاهدوا فيديو الواقعة، مؤكدة أن الموظفة التي نجت من الاختطاف تعمل معها منذ 15 عاما.(سكاي نيوز عربية) 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website