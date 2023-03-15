Advertisement

منوعات

أرادوا سرقتها فتسببوا لها بالشلل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
15-03-2023 | 06:00
أصيبت سيدة من ولاية تكساس الأميركية بالشلل، بعد تعرضها لهجوم من شخص قام بسرقتها في مركز تسوق بمنطقة هيوستن.

ووقعت الحادثة عندما قامت نونغ تروونغ البالغة من العمر 44 عاما، بسحب مبلغ من المال من حسابها المصرفي، حيث تبعها شخص حتى مركز التسوق، وقام بمهاجمتها.

ووثقت كاميرات المراقبة عملية الهجوم على نونغ، حيث ظهر الرجل وهو يمسك بالسيدة، ويحاول انتزاع الظرف الذي احتوى على المال.

وعندما وجد مقاومة من نونغ، أقدم الرجل على حملها، وضربها بقوة على الأرض، ليفرّ لاحقا بالمال الذي سرقه.
 
وحسبما ذكرت شبكة "فوكس نيوز" الأميركية، فقد أصيبت نونغ بالشلل نتيجة لتلف أصاب العمود الفقري من جرّاء الهجوم.

جدير بالذكر أن اللص الذي لم تقبض عليه السلطات بعد، قد تمكن من سرقة 4300 دولار، كانت نونغ قد ادخرتها لزيارة عائلتها المقيمة في فيتنام.(سكاي نيوز عربية) 

منوعات

فيديو

Advertisement
