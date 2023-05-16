Advertisement

منوعات

رقم قياسي جديد... 100 ساعة من الطهي المتواصل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
16-05-2023 | 00:10
واصلت طاهية نيجيرية يوم الإثنين سعيها لتحقيق رقم قياسي عالمي جديد لأطول ساعات طهي بدون توقف بالطهي لنحو 100 ساعة، متجاوزة الرقم القياسي الحالي.

وبدأت هيلدا باتشي الطهي يوم الخميس الماضي في محاولة لكسر الرقم القياسي العالمي المسجل باسم الطاهي الهندي لاتا توندون في موسوعة غينيس والبالغ 87 ساعة و45 دقيقة عام 2019.

وبحلول الساعة الثالثة مساء بتوقيت غرينتش من يوم الإثنين، كانت باتشي قد طهت لأكثر من 97 ساعة في منطقة ليكي في لاغوس، المركز التجاري لنيجيريا، لتنال شهرة واسعة في الدولة الواقعة في غرب إفريقيا.

ولقيت باتشي تشجيعا كبيرا في مكان الطهي وعلى الإنترنت للوصول إلى 100 ساعة.

ولم يكن أحد من موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية حاضرا في منطقة الطهي، لكن المنظمة نشرت تغريدة بأنها كانت على علم بمحاولة الشيف تحطيم الرقم القياسي في الطهي.

وقالت المؤسسة: "نحتاج إلى مراجعة جميع الأدلة أولا قبل الإعلان رسميا عن الرقم القياسي الجديد".
 
Advertisement


وخلال محاولتها تحطيم الرقم القياسي، قالت الطاهية النيجيرية يوم الخميس إنها تريد إظهار مدى عمل الشباب النيجيري الجاد والتصميم وأيضا كحملة للشابات الإفريقيات اللائي يواجهن التهميش في المجتمع.

وأعربت باتشي عن أملها في أن يتعلم العالم المزيد عن المأكولات النيجيرية.

تجربة صعبة
منذ الساعة 15:00 بتوقيت غرينتش يوم الخميس، بدأت باتشي في طهي العشرات من الأطباق النيجيرية، مثل أرز الجولوف، أحد أشهر أطباق غرب إفريقيا.

وكانت باتشي تحصل على خمس دقائق من الراحة فقط في كل ساعة أو ساعة واحدة كل 12 ساعة، للاستحمام وإجراء الفحوصات الطبية والراحة.

وحظيت باتشي بتشجيع الآلاف من السكان المحليين والمشاهير لها في مكان الطهي خلال النهار والليل، ونقلت محاولتها عبر العديد من منصات البث.

وبعد تجاوز الرقم القياسي الحالي في الطبخ، نشر الرئيس محمد بخاري تغريدة يوم الإثنين قال فيها "كان يوما عظيما لنيجيريا. إن دافع هيلدا وطموحها أثارا اهتماما كبيرا ونظرة ثاقبة على تفرد الطعام النيجيري". (سكاي نيوز عربية) 
