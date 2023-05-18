Advertisement

مشهد مروّع... فيديو يرصد جثة فتاة محمولة على دراجة ناريّة ليلاً

Lebanon 24
18-05-2023 | 11:00
أثار مشهد متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لواقعة نقل مواطن هندي لطفلته المتوفاة، من المستشفى إلى قريته على دراجته النارية بولاية ماديا براديش ضجة واسعة في الهند.

ويظهر الفيديو الأب المكلوم واسمه لاكسمان سينغ، حاملا جثة ابنته ذات الـ 13 ربيعا، على دراجته النارية في ساعة متأخرة من الليل.

وقال الأب في ما بعد لوسائل الإعلام الهندية إن ابنته توفيت بسبب "فقر الدم المنجلي" ليلة الاثنين الفائت، مشيرا إلى أنه طلب من سلطات المستشفى الحصول على سيارة إسعاف، لكنه أُبلغ أن القوانين تمنع ابتعاد سيارة الإسعاف عن المستشفى أكثر من 15 كيلومترًا.

وأفاد الأب أن السلطات المعنية طلبت منه تدبر أمر نقل ابنته بنفسه، فاضطر لفقره إلى نقلها على متن دراجة نارية. (العربية)
 
