فيديو يشعل مواقع التواصل.. تركي "عنصري" يهاجم العرب: "ليسوا بشراً"

Lebanon 24
19-05-2023 | 11:00
هاجم أحد العنصريين الأتراك العرب في بلاده، واصفاً إياهم بأوصاف بذيئة، مما أحدث جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل بعد تداول مقطع الفيديو.

وتداول ناشطون بمواقع التواصل مقطعا مصورا لشاب تركي، خلال مقابلة له مع إحدى القنوات التركية، قال فيها ما نصه "هناك 10 ملايين مخلوق في بلادنا ليسوا بشراً، من عرب وأفغان وباكستانيين. هم بالتأكيد ليسوا بشرا".

ووسط تذمر المحيطين، حاول أحد الحضور الاعتراض ومقاطعته، إلا أنه أصر على ما قاله مضيفا: "أنا أعمل في مجال الوراثة وأعي ما أقول"، زاعماً أنهم "يملكون دماغاً بدائياً وهم أصحاب فكر منحط".

وحاول المذيع أن يقول: "من الأصح أن نقول إنهم من ثقافة مختلفة"، إلا أن الشاب التركي تابع بالنبرة العنصرية ذاتها: "مثلاً نستطيع أن نقول إن هناك اختلاف ثقافات بين التركي واليوناني هذا هو الاختلاف. منهم من يفضل العرق الأبيض التركي ومنهم من يفضل اليوناني وهذا أمر مختلف"، بحسب قوله.

ولكن العرب والأفغان والباكستانيين، فهذا الجيل "أسفل الثقافة الطبيعية. وهناك 10 ملايين شخص في بلدنا تابعين لهذه الثقافة المنحدرة، ويستطيعون القيام بأشياء وحشية لا يستطيع العقل تصورها.. فهذه المخلوقات ليس لديها أي أخلاق أو قيم". (العربية)
 
