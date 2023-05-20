"يملكون دماغاً بدائياً".... تركي يُهاجم العرب: "ليسوا بشراً"! (فيديو)

How People are cheering him and Media is allowing that speech in Turkey???
“Arabs, Afghans, Pakistanis, we can’t say they’re humans. I’ve studied and worked in genetics. Genetically, they’re not humans. They have a primitive brain and inferior ethics.” pic.twitter.com/DxWAfTPVdc
— Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) May 18, 2023
