Advertisement

منوعات

تجردت من انسانيتها.. أم تلقي برضيعتها في الغابة كـ"كيس قمامة" (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
22-05-2023 | 02:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1069482-638203385430608914.png
Doc-P-1069482-638203385430608914.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
مُجددا أثيرت قصة رضيعة تركت بكيس بلاستيكي في غابة قبل 4 سنوات بولاية جورجيا الأميركية.

فقد اعتقلت السلطات امرأة في جورجيا بعد 4 أعوام على العثور على الرضيعة، وفق ما أفادت شبكة "سكاي نيوز" البريطانية، أمس الأحد.

تفاصيل القصة
القصة بدأت عندما أبلغت فتاتان مراهقتان عن سماعهما صوت بكاء رضيعة خلال سيرهما في غابة بجوار بيتهما ليلة السادس من حزيران 2019.

وعندما حضرت الشرطة وجدت الطفلة التي تم تسميتها لاحقاً "إنديا" في كيس بلاستيكي، بحسب فيديو نشرته السلطات، مطالبة الجمهور بالمساعدة في الوصول إلى والدي الطفلة، أو معرفة سبب التخلي عنها بهذا الشكل.
وفور العثور عليها، قام عناصر الشرطة بلف الرضيعة في بطانية، وتقديم الإسعافات الأولية لها قبل أن يتم نقلها إلى المستشفى، ثم تسليمها لأسرة حاضنة لاحقاً.

من جهته، قال رئيس شرطة مقاطعة فورسيث، رون فريمان، إن التحقيق الذي شمل مساحة واسعة، توصل بعد 10 أشهر إلى والد الطفلة، باستخدام الحمض النووي.

لكن لم يوجد ما يشير إلى تورط الأب في التخلي عن "إنديا".
 
 
 
 
Advertisement

تدعى كريمة جيواني
فيما توصلت السلطات إلى أن الأم البيولوجية للرضيعة تدعى كريمة جيواني (40 عاماً) وقد وضعت إنديا في سيارة، ثم قادتها لفترة طويلة من الوقت.

وقال فريمان إن جيواني لم تستخدم حقها بقانون في ولاية جورجيا يسمح بترك مولود جديد في أي منشأة طبية أو مركز إطفاء أو مركز شرطة لمدة تصل إلى 30 يوماً بعد الولادة دون محاكمة الوالدين.

كما أوضح أنه "بدلاً من ذلك، وضعت جيواني رضيعتها في كيس بلاستيكي وألقت بها في الغابة مثل كيس قمامة"، مستطرداً أن هذا الموقف من أكثر الحوادث المؤسفة التي رآها في حياته.

يذكر أن السلطات ألقت القبض على جيواني، الخميس الماضي، حيث تواجه عدداً من التهم، منها محاولة ارتكاب جريمة قتل، والقسوة على الأطفال من الدرجة الأولى، وفق مكتب شرطة مقاطعة فورسيث.(العربية)

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
05:00 | 2023-05-22
04:04 | 2023-05-22
03:48 | 2023-05-22
03:43 | 2023-05-22
01:09 | 2023-05-22
01:00 | 2023-05-22
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website