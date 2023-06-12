Advertisement

منوعات

أكوام من الأسماك النافقة تغطي الشاطئ.. شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل

Lebanon 24
12-06-2023 | 08:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1076766-638221785810667158.jpg
Doc-P-1076766-638221785810667158.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
طفت آلاف الأسماك النافقة على سطح الماء، والتي جرفتها الأمواج على الرمال في خليج ساحل تكساس الأمريكي، وتناقلت وسائل الإعلام مقاطع مصورة تظهر فيها الأسماك تكسو الساحل.

وتم رصد أكوام من الأسماك النافقة تغطي حافة الشاطئ، خلال ما وصفه مسؤولو الحياة البرية بأنه "حدث انخفاض الأكسجين الذائب".


Advertisement

و قالت كاتي سانت كلير، مديرة الحياة البحرية في جامعة تكساس، إن ارتفاع درجة حرارة مياه ساحل الخليج من خلال تغير المناخ يمكن أن يكون قد ساهم في نفوق الأسماك مضيفة "نظرا لارتفاع درجات حرارة المياه، فمن المؤكد أن هذا يمكن أن يؤدي إلى حدوث المزيد من هذه الأحداث، خاصة في بيئاتنا الضحلة أو القريبة من الشاطئ أو على الشاطئ". (روسيا اليوم) 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
11:00 | 2023-06-12
07:04 | 2023-06-12
06:56 | 2023-06-12
02:21 | 2023-06-12
02:00 | 2023-06-12
01:54 | 2023-06-12
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website