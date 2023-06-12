أكوام من الأسماك النافقة تغطي الشاطئ.. شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل

🇺🇸 | #BREAKING: Tens of thousands of dead fish found along the Gulf Coast of Texas. Authorities attribute this phenomenon to "oxygen depletion." The discovery of thousands of lifeless fish on a Texas beach raises concerns. pic.twitter.com/ssrol1nMQV
— América News English (@ANews24hours) June 12, 2023
🇺🇸 | #BREAKING: Tens of thousands of dead fish found along the Gulf Coast of Texas. Authorities attribute this phenomenon to "oxygen depletion." The discovery of thousands of lifeless fish on a Texas beach raises concerns. pic.twitter.com/ssrol1nMQV