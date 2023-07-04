Advertisement

منوعات

في الهواء الطلق... ركاب معلقون "بالمقلوب" (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-07-2023 | 23:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1084333-638241309531191376.jpg
Doc-P-1084333-638241309531191376.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
بقي عدد من ركاب لعبة الافعوانية معلقين رأسا على عقب لساعات، في مدينة ملاه في ولاية ويسكونسن الأميركية، قبل أن تنقذهم قوات الطوارئ في الولاية.

ونقلت CNN عن إدارة الإطفاء في كراندون قولها إن ثمانية ركاب علقوا عندما أوقف عطل ميكانيكي رحلتهم في مهرجان فورست كاونتي في كراندون بولاية ويسكونسن.
 
Advertisement


وتمكنت السلطات من إنزال الركاب سالمين، بعد استدعاء فرق إنقاذ بمعدات خاصة.

ونزل آخر راكب من العربة بعد نحو ثلاث ساعات من العطل الذي أدى إلى التوقف.

وقال البيان الصحفي إن الراكب الأول عاد إلى أرض صلبة في الساعة 3:20 مساء بالتوقيت المركزي ، بعد حوالي ساعتين من إرسال أطقم الطوارئ. وصل آخر راكب إلى الأرض في الساعة 5:01 مساء - بعد أكثر من ثلاث ساعات من توقف الرحلة.

وعولج تسعة أشخاص من قبل خدمات الطوارئ الطبية وتم نقل شخص واحد إلى مستشفى أسبيروس راينلاندر بواسطة سيارة إسعاف، وفقا للبيان.(الحرة) 
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
22:55 | 2023-07-04
16:00 | 2023-07-04
14:00 | 2023-07-04
12:54 | 2023-07-04
11:30 | 2023-07-04
11:00 | 2023-07-04
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website