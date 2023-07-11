Advertisement

منوعات

"إنّه الجنون"... شاهدوا ما حصل على متن طائرة ركاب! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-07-2023 | 08:00
تعرض ركاب إحدى الطائرات الإسبانية إلى موقف غريب من نوعه، بعد أن طلب قائد الطائرة نزول 20 راكبا، لأنها كانت "ثقيلة وغير قادرة على الإقلاع"، ما أثار القلق بين الركاب.

وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو نشره شخص يدعى Ryan Williams يتابعه حوالي 200 ألف شخص عبر حسابه في "تيك توك"، والمقطع مصور من داخل طائرة "إيزي جيت"، يُسمع فيه صوت قائد الطائرة يطلب من الركاب النزول بسبب زيادة الوزن وعدم قدرة الطائرة على الإقلاع.
 
وقال قائد الطائرة: "شكرًا لكونكم معنا، لكن وزن الطائرة ثقيل جدًا اليوم، بسبب الكثير منكم، يأتي وزن هذه الطائرة أيضًا مع وجود مدرج قصير نسبيا هنا في لانزاروت".

كما تابع: "أعني مع الظروف الجوية الحالية هنا في لانزاروت، الطائرة ثقيلة جدًا في الوقت الحالي بحيث لا يمكنها الإقلاع. قد تتساءل عما سيحدث بعد ذلك ولماذا أتحدث إليكم الآن؟".

وأضاف: "إذا كان ذلك ممكنًا، أود أن أسأل عما إذا كان هناك 20 متطوعا اختاروا عدم السفر إلى ليفربول الليلة". (العربية)
 
 
منوعات

فيديو

