نجا بأعجوبة... سبح وهو ينزف هرباً من قرش أبيض

Lebanon 24
25-07-2023 | 12:24
نجا راكب أمواج شاب بأعجوبة بعد تعرضه لهجوم من قبل قرش أبيض كبير قبالة شاطئ غنارابوب الشهير جنوب غربي أستراليا.

وتمكن "الرجل المحظوظ" الذي كان على بعد 600 متر من الوصول إلى الشاطئ، بينما كان ينزف بغزارة قبل أن يساعده ممرض على الرمال ليتم نقله لاحقا إلى المستشفى حيث يعاني من جرح عميق في ساقه.
 
وأعلنت السلطات المحلية إغلاق جميع الشواطئ في منطقة مارغريت ريفر حتى إشعار آخر.

وفي الآونة الأخيرة، تزايدت هجمات أسماك القرش على البشر، ما أثار فزع المصطافين في عدد من دول العالم. (العربية) 
