انهيار جسر يودي بحياة 17 شخصاً... شاهدوا الفيديو

Lebanon 24
23-08-2023 | 04:29
قال رئيس وزراء ولاية ميزورام الهندية في منشور على منصة إكس (تويتر سابقا) إن 17 عاملا على الأقل لقوا حتفهم بعد انهيار جسر تحت الإنشاء في سايرانغ قرب مدينة أيزاول بشمال شرق البلاد، اليوم الأربعاء.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام محلية عن الشرطة قولها إنه كان هناك 40 عامل بناء على الجسر وقت وقوع الحادث.

وذكر ضابط شرطة: "تم انتشال 17 جثة من تحت الأنقاض حتى الآن.. وما يزال كثيرون آخرون في عداد المفقودين".
 
ووقع حادث الانهيار في حدود الساعة الـ11 من صباح اليوم الأربعاء.

وقال مسؤول العلاقات العامة في الشركة المكلفة بالأشغال: "لم نتأكد بعد من سبب الحادث وعدد الأشخاص الذين كانوا على متن الجسر عندما وقع الانهيار".

ويجري بناء هذا الجسر، منذ عدة سنوات، لربط السكك الحديدية، للوصول إلى مدينة أيزاول. (سكاي نيوز عربية) 
