مشهد يحبس الأنفاس… علقت تحت الماء أمام المتفرجين! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-11-2023 | 10:33
نجت امرأة تعمل كحورية بحر في مركز تجاري في جنوب أفريقيا من كارثة أثناء السباحة داخل حوض السمك.

وبدت السيدة تسبح داخل الحوض الكبير مرتدية ذيل حورية وتلوح للمتسوقين الذين ينظرون إليها ويسجلون مقاطع فيديو على هواتفهم المحمولة.

ومن ثم وأثناء صعودها للأعلى لالتقاط أنفاسها علق ذيلها بالشعاب المرجانية في قاع حوض السمك وكادت تختنق أمام المتفرجين، وفي تصرف يظهر سرعة بديهتها خلعت زيها الذي كان يمنعها من الصعود إلى الأعلى. (العربية)
 
 
فيديو
