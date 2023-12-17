Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

حركة بذيئة لمذيعة شهيرة على الهواء.. وفيديو جديد يكشف ما فعلته

Lebanon 24
17-12-2023 | 08:39
بعدما أثارت حركتها "البذيئة" على الهواء مباشرة انتقادات واسعة، أظهر فيديو جديد ما فعلته مذيعة قناة BBC مريم موشيري أمام شاشة التلفزيون في وقت سابق هذا الشهر.

وأظهرت لقطات كاميرا "BBC" موشيري، وهي تعد تنازلياً من الرقم عشرة بأصابعها، بينما كان الفريق يستعد لبدء البث المباشر، وفق مقطع فيديو انتشر بشكل واسع على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

بعد ذلك، قامت المذيعة بسلسلة من الإيماءات بيديها قبل أن تصل إلى الرقم "واحد" لتظهر الحركة المسيئة على الهواء مباشرة.

من جانبها، علقت الإعلامية البريطانية عبر حسابها في "إكس"، وكتبت "إذاً قام شخص ما بإصدار الفيديو الكامل!"، مبينة أن شبكة BBC لم تنشر الفيديو ولا هي أيضاً.

كما قالت "هذا الفيديو يسعدني، لأنه يوضح أنني كنت أمزح مع الطاقم أثناء العد التنازلي"، مجددة اعتذارها لأنه تم بثه على الهواء.

واختتمت قائلة "كان من المفترض أن تكون مزحة خاصة مع الزملاء". (العربية)
 
 
