الخامس خلال عامين.. مشاهد مثيرة من فوران بركان في آيسلندا(فيديو)

Lebanon 24
15-01-2024 | 00:34
وكان الأخير في 18 كانون الأول في نفس المنطقة جنوب غربي العاصمة ريكيافيك.
انتشرت مقاطع فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تظهر صورًا مذهلة لثوران بركان جديد يقع شمال بلدة غريندافيك بجنوب غربي آيسلندا، اليوم الأحد، قرب موقع ثوران بركاني سابق وقع في كانون الأول، إذ يعتبر هذا الحدث هو الخامس خلال عامين، إذ كان الحدث الأخير في 18 كانون الأول في نفس المنطقة جنوب غربي العاصمة ريكيافيك.

وغريندافيك قرية صغيرة معروفة بصيد الأسماك ويبلغ عدد سكانها قرابة 4000 نسمة. وقد أخليت في 11 تشرين الثاني كإجراء احترازي. ومنذ ذلك الحين، سُمح للأهالي بالعودة لفترات مقتضبة قبل الإعلان عن أوامر إخلاء مجددا ليلا.

وفي آيسلندا، 32 نظاما بركانيا نشطا على الأقل وهي الأكثر عددا في أوروبا.
 
المصدر: العربية

