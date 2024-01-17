Advertisement

مقطع فيديو صادم.. أُحبط من تأخّر الطائرة فانهال بالضرب على الطيار

Lebanon 24
17-01-2024 | 03:06
Doc-P-1153504-638410831704762572.png
Doc-P-1153504-638410831704762572.png photos 0
أقدم أحد الركاب على متن رحلة دلهي إلى جوا إنديغو على الاعتداء على الطيار بينما كان يشرح للركاب سبب التأخير في الإقلاع، حيث اندفع الراكب الذي كان يرتدي سترة صفراء بشكل غير متوقع من الجزء الخلفي من الطائرة وضرب الطيار.
 
وفي تفاصيل الحادثة التي وقعت قبل أيام، شهدت العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي ظروف موجة باردة خلال الأسابيع القليلة الماضية، وكان انخفاض درجات الحرارة في العاصمة مصحوبًا بضباب كثيف ما أثر بشكل كبير على الرؤية، حيث تسببت في تأخير أو إلغاء عمليات الطيران والقطارات في المدينة؛ إذ تم تأجيل أكثر من 100 رحلة جوية وتم إلغاء ما يقرب من 80 رحلة جوية في مطار دلهي، كما تم إصدار تحذير السفر من مطار أنديرا غاندي الدولي.

وتم القبض على الراكب وإخراجه من الطائرة من قبل سلطات المطار وتسليمه إلى الجهات الأمنية، وعلى الفور، باشرت شرطة دلهي التحقيق وسجلت قضية ضد المتهم، ووفقا لمصادر في شركة الطيران، فمن المرجح أن يتم وضعه على قائمة الممنوعين من السفر.(العربية)
المصدر: العربية

