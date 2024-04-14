Advertisement

منوعات

بهذه الطريقة.. لاعبات برازيليات رفضن عودة مدرب متهم بالتحرش (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
14-04-2024 | 16:40
A-
A+
Doc-P-1187352-638487350886319749.png
Doc-P-1187352-638487350886319749.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
احتجت لاعبات من الأندية البرازيلية المحترفة للسيدات، بطريقة فريدة، على عودة مدرب "سانتوس"، كليتون ليما، الذي اتُّهم، العام الماضي، بالتحرش الجنسي والأخلاقي من قبل العديد من الرياضيات.
 
Advertisement


والتقطت مقاطع فيديو للاعبات فريقي"أتلتيكو مينيرو" و"أميركا مينيرو" وهن يغطين أفواههن، قبل انطلاق المباراة بينهما ضمن بطولة البرازيل للسيدات.(فوشيا)
المصدر: فوشيا
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
14:48 | 2024-04-14
13:33 | 2024-04-14
13:07 | 2024-04-14
12:25 | 2024-04-14
09:03 | 2024-04-14
04:30 | 2024-04-14
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24