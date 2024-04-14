بهذه الطريقة.. لاعبات برازيليات رفضن عودة مدرب متهم بالتحرش (فيديو)

BRAZILIAN WOMEN PROTEST COACH’S RETURN 🇧🇷
Players across Brazilian top flight covered their mouth to mark the return of Kleiton Lima, the Santos manager who was allowed to return despite 19 complaints of harassment.
Great reporting, @dibradoras. 💪

— The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) April 13, 2024
