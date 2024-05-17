اكتشاف مثير.. هذا هو تاريخ ظهور "أول رمز تعبيري في العالم"

It's been known for some time that Docomo's 1999 emoji set was not the first: a 1997 Softbank mobile phone included emojis.



But even this was not the first emoji set on a handheld device: ~100 designs from *1988* are now viewable on Emojipedia. https://t.co/gqHAbvOWAi pic.twitter.com/Eg3J1zPj54