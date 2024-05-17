Advertisement

منوعات

اكتشاف مثير.. هذا هو تاريخ ظهور "أول رمز تعبيري في العالم"

Lebanon 24
17-05-2024 | 01:15
أظهر اكتشاف جديد بأن الرموز التعبيرية التي نستعملها في رسائلنا اليومية عبر الهاتف الذكي قد تعود إلى عام 1988.

وتوصل مات سيفتون، مطور الألعاب والمدون، إلى هذا الاكتشاف بعد التعمق في تاريخ الرموز التعبيرية، وقال إن جهاز PA-8500 الياباني تضمّن عددا من الرموز بلغ 102 .

ومع ذلك، فهي تبدو مختلفة تماما عن الرموز التعبيرية التي نستخدمها اليوم.

وأوضح: "هذه الأنواع من الأجهزة موجودة في مرحلة ما قبل الإنترنت، لذا لا يوجد الكثير عنها على مواقع الإنترنت، ولا يمكن محاكاتها، وبالتالي فإن الطريقة الوحيدة لمعرفة ما تفعله هي الحصول على تجربة مباشرة من خلال قراءة الدليل".
 
وتوقع في البداية أن تكون الرموز التعبيرية الأولى هي تلك التي تم إنشاؤها في SoftBank عام 1997.

وعندما اختبر جهاز PA-8500، الذي أُطلق عام 1988، أُصيب سيفتون بالذهول عندما اكتشف أنه يحتوي على رموز تعبيرية مماثلة لتلك الموجودة في جهاز PI-4000.

وكتب: "إذا فكرنا في خط أجهزة PA، فقد تم إصدار PA-8500 في عام 1988، وPA-7000 (الخالية من الرموز التعبيرية) في عام 1987. لذلك ربما تم إنشاء مجموعة الرموز التعبيرية في هذا الوقت تقريبا!". (روسيا اليوم)
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
