بعد 50 عاما من الفرار.. أوقفوه! (صور)

Lebanon 24
15-11-2020 | 12:00
أعلن مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأميركي (إف بي آي) إلقاء القبض على سجين ظل متواريا منذ عام 1971، بعد هروبه خلال المشاركة في مراسم دفن جدته.

وقال المكتب في بيان نشره على موقعه إن ليونارد موزس كان يمضي عقوبة بالسجن مدى الحياة إثر إدانته سنة 1968 بتهمة قتل امرأة مقيمة في بيتسبورغ.

وبعد اغتيال رمز الكفاح من أجل الحقوق المدنية مارتن لوثر كينغ، اندلعت تظاهرات في هذه المدينة الواقعة في شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة، وقد أطلق ليونارد موزس مع آخرين قنبلة حارقة على أحد المنازل.

وقد أصيبت القاطنة في المنزل ماري ألبو التي كانت تعاني التهابا رئويا، بحروق خطرة أدت إلى وفاتها.

ونجح ليونارد موزس في الفرار خلال مشاركته في مراسم دفن جدته.

وبحسب البيان، فقد أكمل موزس حياته متلبسا شخصية جديدة، بعد هروبه، إذ أطلق على نفسه اسم "بول ديكسون" وكان يعمل منذ سنة 1999 على أقرب تقدير، صيدلانيا في ولاية ميشيغان.
 
 


وفي عام 2016، أعادت الشرطة الفيدرالية إطلاق التحقيقات واستجوبت مجددا أقرباءه وعرضت مكافأة مالية وخصصت رقما لجمع المعلومات في شأن ليونارد موزس.

وقال المسؤول في "إف بي آي" مايكل كريستمان خلال مؤتمر صحفي في بيتسبورغ، إنه رغم ورود أكثر من ألفي معلومة، "لم ننجح في تحديد موقع ليونارد موزس وتوقيفه"، لكن في مطلع العام، نجحت الشرطة في توقيفه مجددا ووجهت تهم إليه في إطار تحقيق منفصل لم توضح "أف بي آي" طبيعته.
 

وتظهر وثائق قضائية أن شخصا يدعى بول ديكسون من مواليد 1949 يواجه منذ نيسان اتهاما قضائيا في هذه الولاية على خلفية الضلوع في عمليات تزوير وتقديم وصفات غير قانونية لمواد خاضعة للمراقبة.

وفي إطار هذا المسار، جرى إدخال بصماته في نظام معلوماتي محلي قبل مطابقتها مع قاعدة بيانات فيدرالية.

وأشار كريستمان إلى أن الرجل أوقف يوم الخميس الماضي في منزله بولاية ميشيغان من دون أي إشكالات، على أن يُنقل إلى بنسلفانيا "لمواجهة العدالة".

المصدر: روسيا اليوم
