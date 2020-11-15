بعد 50 عاما من الفرار.. أوقفوه! (صور)

Mw'isi: FBI "byasabye imyaka 49 kugirango umugabo witwa Leonard Rayne Moses yongere gufatwa", yatorotse mu 1971 nyuma yo guhamwa nicyaha cyo kwica, agakatirwa burundu #RwOT follow us for more newsletter pic.twitter.com/5LPlaYUDDo
Case Update: Almost 50 years after his escape from custody in Pennsylvania, the #FBI announces the arrest of Leonard Rayne Moses in Michigan.
