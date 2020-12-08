منوعات

واجه دباً وزنه 160 كلغ لإنقاذ كلبه.. "مستعدّ للموت من أجله"! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-12-2020 | 21:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-773032-637430223013116738.jpg
Doc-P-773032-637430223013116738.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
واجه رجل دباً يبلغ وزنه 160 كلغ لإنقاذ كلبه من بين فكيه، وبالفعل أفلت الكلب من قبضة الدب في النهاية.

وبحسب ما نقلت وكالة "سبوتنيك" الروسية عن موقع "إنسايدر"، فإنّ الواقعة حدثت في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، عندما سمع كاليب بنهام، الذي كان يجلس بمنزله في مدينة "غراس فالي"، بولاية كاليفورنيا الأميركية، نباح كلبه، ليشاهد كلبه الذي أصبح بين فكي دبّ أسود.

وركض صاحب الكلب مسرعاً لإنقاذه موجهاً عدداً من اللكمات للدب في رقبته وعينيه، لينجح في النهاية بإخراج الكلب من بين فكّي الدب.
 
ثم أسرع بطلب النجدة من إحدى العيادات الطبية المختصة القريبة، إلا أنّه ولسوء حظه كانت مغلقة بسبب فيروس "كورونا"، ليتجه إلى أحد المستشفيات منتظراً كلبه الذي خضع لعملية جراحية لأربع ساعات، ليقضي في النهاية "عيد الشكر" في المنزل مع كلبه الذي بدأ يتعافى.

وأشار بنهم الى خطورة ما قام به قائلاً: "لو كان ابنك، فماذا كنت ستفعل؟ هذا ابني. وأنا على استعداد للموت من أجل كلبي".
 
المصدر: سبوتنيك

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:00 | 2020-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:00 | 2020-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:15 | 2020-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:05 | 2020-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:30 | 2020-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
23:00 | 2020-12-08
18:00 | 2020-12-08
15:00 | 2020-12-08
12:00 | 2020-12-08
09:00 | 2020-12-08
07:55 | 2020-12-08
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
RSS
live news
interact with twitter in lebanon
sports in lebanon
top news in lebanon
Download our applications
go to lebanon
whats going on - lebanon
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
RSS
health in lebanon
women in lebanon
politics in lebanon
technology in lebanon
Download our applications
latest news
upcoming events
news on smart phones
apple news
Download our applications
RSS
whats on facebook
vip men on twitter
todays news
breaking news
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website