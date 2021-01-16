"إشارات سرية" تنقذ طفلا من قسوة عائلته.. وفيديو يروي ما حدث

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING: We talked with an Orlando Restaurant Manager who saw a family withholding food from a boy at a table. She noticed bruises on his body and created a sign to secretly ask the child if he needed help. When he signaled "Yes" she called us. pic.twitter.com/U8m9MG1KUN
— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 14, 2021
