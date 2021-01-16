منوعات

"إشارات سرية" تنقذ طفلا من قسوة عائلته.. وفيديو يروي ما حدث

Lebanon 24
16-01-2021 | 21:00
Doc-P-784873-637464028789590929.jpg
Doc-P-784873-637464028789590929.jpg photos 0
أشادت شرطة أورلاندو في ولاية فلوريدا بمديرة مطعم في المدينة استخدمت إشارات سرية لمساعدة طفل يتعرض لسوء معاملة من عائلته.

وأبلغت فلافين كارفالو، التي تعمل نادلة في المطعم أيضا، الشرطة، بعدما لاحظت علامات مثيرة للقلق، على أفراد عائلة كانت تخدم مائدتها يوم رأس السنة الجديدة.

وأدى بلاغ كارفالو إلى فتح الشرطة تحقيقا، أدى إلى اتهامات متعددة بالإهمال وإساءة معاملة الطفل، لوالدة الصبي وزوجها.

ونشرت إدارة شرطة أورلاندو مقطع فيديو روت فيه كارفالو تجربتها، وقالت إن العائلة بدت عادية، لكنها فيما بعد لاحظت "أن الصبي حُرم من تناول الطعام، وكان ذلك أول ما لفت انتباهي".
 
وأضافت كارفالو أنها حاولت أن تسأل الصبي إذا كان هناك خطب ما، لكن زوج الأم، ويدعى تيموثي ويلسون، 34 عاما، أخبر كارفالو أن الأمور على ما يرام، وأن "الصبي سيتناول العشاء في المنزل" بعد مغادرتهم، وتابعت النادلة: "لكنني وجدت الأمر غريبا للغاية".
 
وقالت كارفالو إن الصبي كانت تظهر عليه علامات سوء المعاملة والإهمال، بما في ذلك خدش بين حاجبيه، وتضيف أنه "كان هادئا للغاية وحزينا." وحاولت أن تسأله إن كان بخير، فأومأ الصبي بنعم، "لكنه لم يقنعني".

لكن كارفالو عادت بعبارة "هل تحتاج للمساعدة؟" مكتوبة على ورقة، وأظهرتها للصبي من وراء ظهر والديه، وبعد عدة محاولات، "أومأ برأسه: نعم". فأبلغت على الفور رقم الطوارئ، وحضر عناصر الشرطة بعد وقت قصير.
 


وألقت الشرطة القبض على زوج والدة الصبي في ذلك اليوم، ووجهت إليه تهمة إساءة معاملة طفل من الدرجة الثالثة.

وبعد أن كشف تحقيق الشرطة عن علامات سوء معاملة أسوأ بكثير، تم القبض على زوج الأم مرة أخرى في 6 كانون الثاني، ووجهت إليه تهم متعددة تتعلق بإساءة معاملة الطفل بشدة.

وألقي القبض أيضا على والدة الطفل، كريستين سوان (31 عاما) في 6 كانون الثاني وتواجه تهمتين تتعلقان بإهمال الطفل لعدم الإبلاغ عن سوء المعاملة.

وقالت شرطة أورلاندو، في بيان، إن السيدة كارفالو "أظهرت شجاعة واهتماما بطفل لم تقابله من قبل، ونحن فخورون بشخص مثلها يعمل ويعيش في مجتمعنا".
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
