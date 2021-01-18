منوعات

نادلة تنقذ طفلا من تعنيف أسرته بطريقة ذكية.. شاهدوا حيلتها (فيديو)

تداول رواد مواقع التواصل صورة ومقطع فيديو لحيلة أنقذت بها نادلة في مطعم بولاية فلوريدا الأميركية طفلا عمره 11 عاما من تعنيف أسرته.

ونقلت صحيفة "صن" البريطانية عن فلافين كارفالو النادلة في أحد مطاعم مدينة أورلاندو، أنها لاحظت علامات مثيرة للقلق على أفراد عائلة كانت تخدم مائدتها يوم رأس السنة، كان بينهم طفل تظهر عليه علامات سوء المعاملة والإهمال، بما في ذلك خدش على الوجه.

وأوضحت أن كارفالو اتخذت قرارا سريعا بمساعدة الطفل، لكنها كانت تخشى رد فعل عائلته، فلجأت إلى حيلة ذكية وهي كتابة عبارة "هل تريد المساعدة؟" على ورقة لمعرفة ما إذا كان يتعرض لسوء معاملة أم لا، وأظهرتها للطفل من وراء ظهر والديه.

وبعد عدة محاولات، "أومأ الطفل برأسه: نعم"، فأبلغت على الفور رقم الطوارئ وحضرت الشرطة بعد وقت قصير.
 


وفتحت الشرطة تحقيقا بناء على بلاغ كارفالو، أدى إلى اتهامات متعددة بالإهمال وإساءة معاملة الطفل من والدته وزوجها.

وبعد أن كشف تحقيق الشرطة عن علامات سوء معاملة أسوأ بكثير، تم القبض على زوج الأم (34 عاما) مرة أخرى في 6 كانون الثاني، ووجهت إليه تهم متعددة تتعلق بإساءة معاملة الطفل.
 
وألقي القبض أيضا على والدة الطفل كريستين سوان (31 عاما) في اليوم نفسه، وتواجه تهمتين تتعلقان بإهمال الطفل لعدم الإبلاغ عن سوء المعاملة.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
