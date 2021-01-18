نادلة تنقذ طفلا من تعنيف أسرته بطريقة ذكية.. شاهدوا حيلتها (فيديو)

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING: We talked with an Orlando Restaurant Manager who saw a family withholding food from a boy at a table. She noticed bruises on his body and created a sign to secretly ask the child if he needed help. When he signaled "Yes" she called us. pic.twitter.com/U8m9MG1KUN
— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 14, 2021
Flaviane Carvalho, a manager/server at a restaurant in Orlando, FL, saved an 11 year-old boy with two simple notes. Read the handful of words she wrote that saved his life: https://t.co/SWfcQZSeL2 #WhosYourHero #NationalHeroesDay (Photo: Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel) pic.twitter.com/R3x63iXhGi
