منوعات

بيع لوحة للفنان الإيطالي بوتيتشيلي بسعر خيالي (صورة)

Lebanon 24
31-01-2021 | 21:00
بيعت لوحة نادرة من أعمال فنان عصر النهضة الإيطالي ساندرو بوتيتشيلي بمبلغ 92.2 مليون دولار في مزاد نظمته دار "سوذبيز" في نيويورك يوم الخميس الماضي.

ولوحة "يانغ مان هولدنغ أراوندل" أو "الشاب الذي يحمل ميدالية" هي واحدة من حوالي اثنتي عشرة لوحة من لوحات بوتيتشيلي المعروفة الباقية إلى اليوم.

ولوحتا بوتيتشيلي الكبيرتان "مولد فينوس" و"بريمافيرا" معروضتان في معرض أوفيتسي في فلورنسا.

وقالت "سوذبيز" إنها كانت واحدة من أهم اللوحات وأعلاها قيمة تظهر في مزاد على الإطلاق، علما أن المبلغ الذي بيعت به يعد رقما قياسيا عالميا بالنسبة لأعمال الفنان الإيطالي.

وأدار المزاد منظمون عبر الهاتف والإنترنت، ولم تعرف هوية المشتري.
 
المصدر: رويترز
