امرأتان تتنكران في "زي الشيخوخة" للحصول على اللقاح

Lebanon 24
20-02-2021 | 13:45
قال مسؤولو الصحة في وسط ولاية فلوريدا إن امرأتين ارتديتا ملابس لكي تبديان وكأنهما في مرحلة الشيخوخة للحصول على لقاح فيروس كورونا.

وقالت صحيفة واشنطن بوست إن التنكر في زي الشيخوخة، الذي تم توثيقه بالفيديو، هو أحدث مثال لأشخاص يحاولون الحصول على التطعيم ضد الفيروس. وهي ليست الواقعة الأولى من نوعها التي تشهدها الولاية.

وقال راؤول بينو، مدير إدارة الصحة في مقاطعة أورانج، في إفادة صحفية، الخميس: "هذه هي السلعة الأكثر طلبا الموجودة حاليا، لذا علينا توخي الحذر الشديد".

وأضاف بينو، الذي تضم مقاطعته مدينة أورلاندو، إن المرأتين، 44 و34 عاما، كانتا "ترتدين زي الجدات"، وقلنسوة وقفازات ونظارات لإخفاء أنفسهن ولكي يبدين بعمر أكبر من 65 عاما، وهو الحد الأدنى للعمر الذي يجب إعطاؤه الأولوية للحصول على لقاح فيروس كورونا في فلوريدا. 

وبمجرد معرفة كذبتهما، وبخ نواب مكتب عمدة مقاطعة أورانج السيدتين، قائلين إن خدعتهما كانت "أنانية"، ويجب عليهما انتظار دورهما، وفقا لما أظهرته لقطات مصورة نشرها مكتب العمدة، الجمعة.

وقال أحد النواب لهما: "لقد سرقتا لقاحا من شخص يحتاج إليه أكثر منكما".
 
 
 
والافت أن هذه الحيلة ربما نجحت في الجرعة الأولى، فقد كان لدى كل منهما بطاقة من مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها تشير إلى أنهما تلقيا جرعاتهما الأولى. وأشار بينو إلى أنه لا يعرف كيف تلقيا الجرعة الأولى.

وقال مكتب العمدة إنه بمجرد أن لاحظ الموظفون تناقض مظهرهما مع تواريخ ميلادهما المدرجة في رخص القيادة الخاصة بهما، تم إبلاغ النواب.

ولم تكشف صحيفة واشنطن بوست عن هوية السيدتين، وقالت "لم يتم توجيه تهم إليهما".

وقال كينت دوناهو المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة إن إجراءات أمنية اتخذها موقع التطعيم عقب الحادث.

بينما لفت بينو إلى أن هناك حالات قليلة لأشخاص حاولوا خداع العاملين الصحيين للتطعيم، بما في ذلك رجل يحمل نفس اسم والده المسن.
المصدر: الحرة
