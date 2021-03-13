الهند.. فهد يتوغل إلى منطقة سكنية ويهاجم 5 أشخاص (فيديو)

Panic gripped a residential area in Indore - the most populous and largest city in #India’s Madhya Pradesh State - after a leopard left five people wounded on Thursday, police officials said. https://t.co/RCCktcrAbd pic.twitter.com/ErbG853tdB
— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) March 11, 2021
Panic gripped a residential area in Indore - the most populous and largest city in #India’s Madhya Pradesh State - after a leopard left five people wounded on Thursday, police officials said. https://t.co/RCCktcrAbd pic.twitter.com/ErbG853tdB