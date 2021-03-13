منوعات

الهند.. فهد يتوغل إلى منطقة سكنية ويهاجم 5 أشخاص (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
13-03-2021 | 18:00
أفاد مسؤولون لوكالة "NDTV" الهندية بإصابة خمسة أشخاص، بينهم فتاة تبلغ عاما واحدا، جراء هجوم فهد ضل في منطقة سكنية في إندور بولاية ماديا براديش بالهند.
 
وذكرت الوكالة نقلا عن المسؤولين أنه تم إلقاء القبض على الفهد، حيث أمسكت به السلطات بعد خمس ساعات من الجهود.

وتوغل الفهد في ليمبودي والمناطق المحيطة بها، بعد أن قدم من غابة قريبة، وهاجم خمسة أشخاص، وهم طفلة صغيرة، وامرأة تبلغ من العمر 30 عاما، وموظف في كل من حديقة الحيوان وإدارة الغابات، وحارس، وفق ما أشار إليه المسؤولين لـ"NDTV".

وقال خمراج راثور، وهو مواطن من سكان شانكار موهالا في ليمبودي: "دخل الفهد بيتي حيث كان الباب مفتوحا، وعض زوجتي...في ذلك الوقت، كانت تطهو، وكان أطفالي الثلاثة يدرسون بالداخل".

وتابع: "بعد سماع صراخهم، أخفت الفهد ودفعته للهرب باستخدام عصا".

ولفت أوتام ياداف، المسؤول عن حديقة حيوان كاملا نهرو لوكالة "PTI، إلى أن "الفهد حوصر في مبنى قيد الإنشاء في منطقة ليمبودي باستخدام شبكة وتمت تهدئته فيما بعد بمساعدة بندقية السهام"، موضحا أنه تم القبض على الحيوان البري بعد خمس ساعات من الجهود.

وأضاف أنه تم نقل الفهد إلى حديقة الحيوان، وبمجرد أن يستعيد وعيه، سيتم إجراء فحص طبي له، وإطلاقه في البرية مرة أخرى.

وانتشرت بعض مقاطع الفيديو المتعلقة بالحادث على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ أظهر أحد المقاطع رجلا ينزف بسبب هجوم الفهد، وبين مقطع فيديو آخر الفهد وهو يخرج من مبنى قيد الإنشاء ويهاجم أحد أعضاء فريق الإنقاذ، مما أدى إلى سقوط الأخير على الأرض.
 
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
