منوعات

مشهد لن تراه كل يوم.. لحظة انفجار شاحنة مفرقعات على شاطئ مزدحم (صور وفيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-07-2021 | 05:00
A-
A+
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أعلن مسؤولون محليون وشهود عيان أن شاحنة محملة بالمفرقعات انفجرت على شاطئ مزدحم في أوشن سيتي بولاية ماريلاند الأميركية. 

وأفادت وسائل إعلام أميركية بأن موظفا بشركة للألعاب النارية أصيب بجروح طفيفة، ولم يصب أي شخص آخر.
 
 


وأشارت إلى أن الحادث وقع في حوالي الساعة 10:15 من صباح يوم الأحد وأن مكان الحادث كان مزدحما وقت الانفجار لكن المنطقة المحيطة بالشاحنة كانت مغلقة على ما يبدو.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
11:00 | 2021-07-05
08:00 | 2021-07-05
02:00 | 2021-07-05
22:54 | 2021-07-04
16:00 | 2021-07-04
14:00 | 2021-07-04
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website