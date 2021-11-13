منوعات

"كارثة جوية"... مصرع رجل أعمال في حادث تحطم طائرة!

Lebanon 24
13-11-2021 | 08:00
ذكرت شبكة "سي بي أس نيوز"، نقلا عن الشرطة، أن رجل الأعمال الأميركي الذي سافر إلى الفضاء في شهرتشرين الاول الماضي، غلين دي فريس (49 عاما)، لقي حتفه في حادث تحطم طائرة صغيرة بولاية نيوجيرسي.

وسافر دي فريس إلى الفضاء مع الممثل الكندي ويليام شاتنر، على متن مركبة تابعة لشركة بلو أوريجن، المملوكة من قبل الملياردير الشهير جيف بيزوس، مؤسس شركة أمازون.

وأشار تقرير سي بي أس إلى أن الطائرة تحطمت في مقاطعة ساسكس، وأن دي فريس ورجلا آخر يدعى توماس فيشر، لقيا حتفهما، وأضاف أن إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية في الولايات المتحدة تجري تحقيقات في الحادث.

وعبرت إدارة بلو أوريجن في منشور على تويتر عن "حزنها" لوفاة غلين دي فريس "المفاجئة"، وقالت إنه منح "قدرا كبيرا من الحياة والطاقة لفريق بلو أوريجن بأكمله، ولزملائه في الطاقم".
 
 
ونقل موقع "سي أن أن بيزنس" عن شرطة ولاية نيوجيرسي قولها إن "الطائرة سقطت في منطقة غابات بعد ظهر الخميس الماضي، في هامبتون تاونشيب، على بعد 40 ميلا (64 كلم) شمال غرب مدينة نيويورك".

ووفقا لسجلات إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية، فإن الطائرة من نوع "سيسنا 172"، وهي طائرة ذات أربعة مقاعد، تستخدم للتدريب والرحلات الترفيهية، تحطمت في "ظروف غير معروفة بمنطقة كثيفة الأشجار" يوم الخميس الماضي.

ويذكر أن توماس فيشر (54 عاما)، والذي كان برفقة دي فريس، هو مؤسس شركة "فيشر أفييشن"، المتخصصة بالتدريب على الطيران، وأسسها مع زوجته عام 2012، وفي سجله آلاف الساعات من الطيران، وفقا لموقع "توب إنفو غايد".

وتظهر سجلات إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية أن دي فريس حائز على رخصة "طيار خاص"، تمكنه من الطيران في السحب.

المصدر: الحرة
