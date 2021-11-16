منوعات

إطلاق نار على رأس مدرب رياضي شهير خلال بث مباشر (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
16-11-2021 | 14:11
Doc-P-886977-637726940230680482.jpg
Doc-P-886977-637726940230680482.jpg photos 0
تعرض مدرب اللياقة البدنية الشهير لورانس ماسينج من جنوب أفريقيا، لإطلاق نار خلال بث مباشر عبر تطبيق "زوم" المخصص للمحادثات الجماعية، وبمتابعة أكثر من 200 شخص.

ووقعت المأساة عندما بدء لورانس ببث مباشر يروج فيه عن خدماته الرياضية للأشخاص الراغبين في الحصول على لياقة بدنية.

وفي هذه الأثناء، اقتحم لص منزل لورانس، وبدأ بأطلاق النار عليه في منطقة الرأس، وسط ذهول المئات من متابعيه.
 
 
وارتفع عدد جرائم القتل في جنوب أفريقيا إلى خمسة آلاف جريمة، في الفترة بين كانون الثاني وآذار فقط، بعدما تقلصت الحياة العامة في البلاد جراء قيود كورونا.
