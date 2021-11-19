حدث نادر.. خسوف هو الأطول منذ 580 سنة

Movie of the "NEAR TOTAL ECLIPSE." LONGEST PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE in 580 years occurs on morning of November 19th. 1st parts of the eclipse begin at 1:02AM EST. Max eclipse occurs at 4:02 AM when 97% of MOON in darkest part of Earth's shadow. pic.twitter.com/2HwPpqPbbd
— Holcomb Observatory (@holcombobserv) November 13, 2021
