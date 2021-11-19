منوعات

حدث نادر.. خسوف هو الأطول منذ 580 سنة

19-11-2021 | 05:00
قال علماء الفلك إن كوكب الأرض على موعد مع أطول خسوف جزئي للقمر منذ عدة قرون، الجمعة، وسيتسمر لما يقرب 3 ساعات ونصف.

وفقا لمرصد هولكومب في إنديانابوليس فإن الخسوف سيكون الأطول منذ 580 عاما، وقد يشاهد في العديد من مناطق العالم بما في ذلك أميركا الشمالية وأميركا الجنوبية وشرق آسيا وأستراليا وعبر المحيط الهادئ، إذا سمحت الأحوال الجوية بذلك.

ويحدث الخسوف عندما تقع الأرض بين القمر والشمس، مما يجعل الأرض تحجب ضوء الشمس عن القمر.
 
وسيبدأ دخول القمر في الظل الخارجي للأرض بعد الساعة الواحدة صباحا، لكن ظهور الخسوف لسكان كوكب الأرض سيبدأ عند الثانية صباحا بالتوقيت الشرقي للولايات المتحدة.

وتقول وكالة الفضاء الأميركية، ناسا، إن أفضل وقت لرؤية ذروة الخسوف ستكون في الساعة 4 صباحا بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة أو الواحدة بتوقيت غرينيتش.

وسيتحرك القمر في ظل الأرض ويصبح مرئيا بعد ذلك،  ويستمر حوالي 30 دقيقة قبل أن يتلاشى تدريجا.

وعلى الرغم من أن الحدث هو خسوف جزئي للقمر، إلا أن وكالة ناسا قالت إن ما يصل إلى 99.1 في المئة من القمر سينتقل إلى أحلك جزء من ظل الأرض، أو ما يعرف باسم الأومبرا، مما يجعله خسوفا قمريا "شبه كامل"، وفق ما نقلت شبكة "إن بي سي نيوز" الأميركية.

وعلى عكس كسوف الشمس، ليست هناك حاجة لارتداء نظارات واقية عند مشاهدة خسوف القمر ويمكن مشاهدته بأمان بالعين المجردة.
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
