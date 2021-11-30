ذكَّرته بمشكلة قديمة.. موقف إنساني لبايدن مع طفلة!

My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life.
She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world.
A day she will never ever forget.
Thank you sir. ❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/RDP5Y0FfTa
— Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) November 28, 2021
My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life.
She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world.
A day she will never ever forget.
Thank you sir. ❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/RDP5Y0FfTa