ذكَّرته بمشكلة قديمة.. موقف إنساني لبايدن مع طفلة!

Lebanon 24
30-11-2021 | 05:00
Doc-P-891773-637738550847567822.jpg
Doc-P-891773-637738550847567822.jpg photos 0
بكلمات تشجيع بسيطة، حاول الرئيس الأميركي، جو بايدن، أن يشد من أزر طفلة صغيرة للتغلب على مشكلة كان يعاني منها هو أيضا في الصغر.

كان بايدن يقضي عطلة عيد الشكر في ولاية ماساتشوستس عندما التقى بالفتاة التي تدعى أفيري وأخبرها أنها يمكنها التغلب على مشكلة "التلعثم" لو أصرت على ذلك.
 
وأفيري قريبة روفوس غيفورد، الديمقراطي البارز الذي ينتظر التصديق على توليه منصب رئيس المراسم في وزارة الخارجية، 

ونشر غيفورد مقطع لبايدن وهو يقول لها: "أعدك أن المشكلة ستختفي"، لتعانقه وهي مبتسمة وتقول له: "شكرا سيدي الرئيس".

ويقول غيفورد في تعليقه على الفيديو: "لقد كافحت ابنة أخي/أختي الرائعة أفيري من الكثير من التلعثم في حياتها. أخبرها للتو رجل يعرف القليل عن هذا الموضوع أنها يمكن أن تكون أي شيء تريده في هذا العالم. هذا يوم لن تنساه أبدا".

وشغل غيفورد منصب نائب مدير الحملة الانتخابية لبايدن عام 2020، وكان أحد كبار مستشاري حملة إعادة انتخاب باراك أوباما، وخدم في إدارة أوباما لعدة سنوات عمل خلالها سفيرا للولايات في الدنمارك.

وكان بايدن محلا للسخرية في مدرسته في الصغر بسبب مشكلة التلعثم الذي كان يعاني منه، ثم تغلب عليه بقراءته للشعر بصوت عال أمام المرآة.

وفي منتدى لـ"سي أن أن" العام الماضي، وصف بايدن كيف كان يحضر خطبه بطريقة تمكنه من أخذ فترات راحة بين الكلمات للمساعدة في التغلب على المشكلة.
 
المصدر: الحرة
صحة
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website