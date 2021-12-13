عمره 77 عاما ويتزلج بانسيابية رائعة (فيديو)

My father is 77 years old and has stage 4 prostate cancer. He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago, and just did this performance with his teacher.
For anyone that thinks it’s too late to try something new… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0SZ3FmbNGE
— Rebekah Bastian (@rebekah_bastian) December 9, 2021
My father is 77 years old and has stage 4 prostate cancer. He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago, and just did this performance with his teacher.
For anyone that thinks it’s too late to try something new… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0SZ3FmbNGE