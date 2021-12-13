منوعات

عمره 77 عاما ويتزلج بانسيابية رائعة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
13-12-2021 | 14:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-896464-637749956630341224.jpg
Doc-P-896464-637749956630341224.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أقدم مسن سبعيني على تعلم رياضة التزلج على الجليد، وذلك رغم إصابته بسرطان البروستاتا من الدرجة الرابعة، في محاولة للبحث عن أمل آخر في حياته.

ونشرت الكاتبة ريبيكا باستيان (ابنة المسن) مقطعا مصورا أظهرت والدها وهو يقوم بتجربة التزلج بشكل متقن للغاية برفقة معلمته التي لم تستطع أن تتمالك نفسها من الفرحة.

وتزلج المسن وحيدا دون أي مساعدة من معلمته، وبانسيابية ملحوظة، ثم رقصا معا دون أي صعوبات.
 

وعلقت ريبيكا على المقطع قائلة "والدي يبلغ من العمر 77 عاما ومصاب بسرطان البروستاتا في المرحلة الرابعة، قرر أن يتعلم التزلج على الجليد قبل بضع سنوات، وقام للتو بهذا الأداء مع معلمته".
 
وأضافت "لأي شخص يعتقد أن الوقت قد فات لتجربة شيء جديد، لقد كان جزءا كبيرا من مصدر إلهامي لبناء مشروعي الخاص، يعتقد دائما أنه لا يوجد طريق واحد صحيح في الحياة، وأنه لم يفت الأوان لإشعال نيراننا مجددا".

وحقق المقطع ما يقارب مليوني مشاهدة حتى الآن، وهو الأمر الذي لقي استحسان العجوز عندما أخبرته به ابنته، ورد عليها قائلا "ما أجمل هذا! كنت أرغب دائما في أن أكون رياضيا مشهورا".
 
(الجزيرة)
المصدر: االجزيرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
16:00 | 2021-12-13
12:00 | 2021-12-13
10:00 | 2021-12-13
09:00 | 2021-12-13
08:00 | 2021-12-13
07:00 | 2021-12-13
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website