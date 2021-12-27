فيديو يخطف الانفاس... رجل أُصيب بصاعقة مباشرة!

Security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning while on duty, avoid using radio and cellular telephones when it is raining, the condition of the victim survived after 4 days of treatment. not everyone has the same chance to live. 当選確率 #Bitcoin #NFTs $BTC $ETH #ALERT pic.twitter.com/4XhW6Oh3U9
— Lexus RZ (@Heritzal) December 26, 2021
