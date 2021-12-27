منوعات

فيديو يخطف الانفاس... رجل أُصيب بصاعقة مباشرة!

Lebanon 24
27-12-2021 | 09:25
A-
A+
Doc-P-901257-637762192875352705.jpg
Doc-P-901257-637762192875352705.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
رصدت لقطات كاميرات المراقبة في جاكرتا بإندونيسيا، لحظة نجاة حارس أمن "لحسن الحظ" من ضربة صاعقة مباشرة، وفقا لوسائل الإعلام المحلية.

وكان الرجل البالغ من العمر 35 عاما، والذي كان يعمل حارسا في شركة تتعامل مع الآلات الثقيلة في شمال جاكرتا، في الخدمة عندما ضربته صاعقة.

وفي الفيديو، الذي نشرته شركة إعلامية إندونيسية وأعيد نشره على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، يمكن رؤية الرجل وهو يمشي تحت المطر تحت مظلة، فيما يبدو أنه مركبات عسكرية ضخمة متوقفة في المنطقة. وبعد حوالي 15 ثانية من دخوله الإطار، يمكن رؤية انفجار وشرارة في المكان نفسه الذي سار فيه، ثم تظهره اللقطات مستلقيا على الأرض. ولم ينهض، والناس يركضون نحوه.
 
ونجا الرجل بعد أن أصيب بحروق في يديه، بحسب Detik News. وعولج في البداية في المستشفى، لكنه يتعافى الآن في المنزل. ويُعتقد أن جهاز الاتصال اللاسلكي الخاص بالحارس، والذي كان يحمله في يديه، اجتذب تفريغ البرق.
 


المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
12:32 | 2021-12-27
12:00 | 2021-12-27
10:00 | 2021-12-27
08:45 | 2021-12-27
08:00 | 2021-12-27
05:24 | 2021-12-27
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website