صاعقة تصيب رجلا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
28-12-2021 | 10:00
رصدت لقطات كاميرات المراقبة في جاكرتا بإندونيسيا، لحظة نجاة حارس أمن "لحسن الحظ" من ضربة صاعقة مباشرة، وفقا لوسائل الإعلام المحلية.

وكان الرجل البالغ من العمر 35 عاما، والذي كان يعمل حارسا في شركة تتعامل مع الآلات الثقيلة في شمال جاكرتا، في الخدمة عندما ضربته صاعقة.


وفي الفيديو، الذي نشرته شركة إعلامية إندونيسية وأعيد نشره على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، يمكن رؤية الرجل وهو يمشي تحت المطر تحت مظلة، فيما يبدو أنه مركبات عسكرية ضخمة متوقفة في المنطقة. وبعد حوالي 15 ثانية من دخوله الإطار، يمكن رؤية انفجار وشرارة في المكان نفسه الذي سار فيه، ثم تظهره اللقطات مستلقيا على الأرض. ولم ينهض، والناس يركضون نحوه.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية يوم الأحد، أن الحادث وقع في وقت سابق من الأسبوع الجاري، مضيفة أن الشرطة أكدت النبأ.

ونجا الرجل بعد أن أصيب بحروق في يديه، بحسب Detik News. وعولج في البداية في المستشفى، لكنه يتعافى الآن في المنزل. ويُعتقد أن جهاز الاتصال اللاسلكي الخاص بالحارس، والذي كان يحمله في يديه، اجتذب تفريغ البرق.
 

وتعتمد احتمالات التعرض للصواعق على عدد من العوامل، بما في ذلك الموقع الجغرافي. وعلى سبيل المثال، تصل الوفيات الناجمة عن مثل هذا السبب سنويا إلى المئات في الهند، بينما يقتل البرق في الولايات المتحدة ما معدله 50 شخصا سنويا. وقد يعاني أولئك الذين ينجون من أعراض سكتة قلبية وحروق شديدة وتلف في الدماغ مدى الحياة. ويُستهدف الرجال بالصواعق أكثر من النساء، وفقا للمراكز الأمريكية لمكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها (CDC)، والتي تنص على أن حوالي 85٪ من وفيات الصواعق هم من الرجال. ويُعتقد أيضا أن حمل مظلة يزيد من فرص الضربة المباشرة.

( RT)

