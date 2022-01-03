منوعات

دببة صغيرة داخل سيارة... ما الذي يحصل؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
03-01-2022 | 16:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-903428-637768240743939417.jpg
Doc-P-903428-637768240743939417.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
وثق فيديو انتشر بشكل كبير على المواقع الإلكترونية اقتحام دببة صغار سيارة كانت متوقفة في إحدى أزقة مدينة سيررا مادري بولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية وأخذت تلهو بداخلها.

وتمكنت الدببة من اقتحام السيارة وحبس نفسها داخلها لعدة دقائق، وبعدها بلحظات ظهرت سيارة شرطة واقتربت من الدببة، لكنها لم تتمكن من إبعادها.

وأظهر الفيديو الدببة وهي تشعل أضواء السيارة وتطلق الأبواق، وسط استغراب سكان المنطقة.

وتم إخراج الدببة من السيارة ولم شملها مع أمها، حسب ما أفادت مواقع إخبارية أمريكية محلية.
 
( NowThis) 
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
15:00 | 2022-01-03
13:00 | 2022-01-03
11:00 | 2022-01-03
10:15 | 2022-01-03
10:12 | 2022-01-03
08:00 | 2022-01-03
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website