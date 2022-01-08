طلب غريب من طالبان لأصحاب المتاجر.. ما علاقة الدمى؟

This is Herat where the Taliban authorities have asked clothing shops to behead all “female mannequins” calling them “un-Islamic”. Herat was called “the pearl of Khurasan” by Rumi and has been considered the cultural capital of #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/CUBA6fSE74
— Zia Shahreyar l ضیا شهریار (@ziashahreyar) January 3, 2022
