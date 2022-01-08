منوعات

طلب غريب من طالبان لأصحاب المتاجر.. ما علاقة الدمى؟

Lebanon 24
08-01-2022 | 08:00
أمرت حركة طالبان أصحاب المتاجر، في هرات بغرب أفغانستان، بقطع رؤوس دمى العرض في متاجرهم، باعتبارها مخالفةً للشريعة الإسلامية. 
 
وانتشر مقطع فيديو على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يظهر رجلاً وهو يقطع رؤوس دمى العرض في أحد المتاجر، الأمر الّذي أثار جدلاً واسعاً داخل البلاد وخارجها.
 
ومنذ عودة حركة طالبان إلى السلطة في آب، فقد فرضت بشكل متزايد "تفسيراً متشدداً" للشريعة الإسلامية وقيّدت بشدّة الحريات، وخصوصاً لدى النساء والفتيات.
 
وبدوره، فقد أكّد عزيز الرحمن، رئيس دائرة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر في هرات، لوكالة فرانس برس الأربعاء "طلبنا من التجار قطع رؤوس دمى العرض لأنها تتعارض مع الشريعة الإسلامية".
 
ومن جهتهم، فقد عبر العديد من أصحاب المتاجر في المدينة عن غضبهم، وقال أحدهم: "كما ترون، قطعنا رؤوس الدمى في المتجر" مضيفاً أن كل دمية كلّفته 5000 أفغاني (حوالي 50 دولاراً).
المصدر: اليوم السابع
