منوعات

فيديو يحبس الأنفاس... قطار يصطدم بطائرة وهذا مصير الطيّار!

Lebanon 24
10-01-2022 | 16:00
Doc-P-905640-637774152429063321.jpg
Doc-P-905640-637774152429063321.jpg photos 0
سحبت الشرطة في لوس أنجلوس بولاية كاليفورنيا الأميركية طياراً من طائرة صغيرة سقطت على خط للسكك الحديدية قبل أن يصدمها قطار ويتناثر حطامها.

ويظهر تسجيل مصور عدة ضباط يخرجون الطيار من الطائرة الصغيرة من إنتاج شركة سيسنا، التي سقطت بعد إقلاعها بفترة وجيزة في حي باكويما وفقا لما ذكرته وسائل إعلام أميركية محلية.

وكان الضباط والطيار على مسافة بضعة أقدام من القضبان عندما اصطدم القطار بالطائرة وحطمها.
وقال لويس جيمينز (21 عاما) وهو مؤلف موسيقي قام بتصوير الفيديو: "الطائرة لم تنجح في الإقلاع وهبطت على خط السكك الحديدية عند تقاطع حيوي. وقبل ثوان من التصادم أنقذ ضباط الشرطة الطيار وكادت قطعة من الحطام تصيبني".

وذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية أن الطيار يتلقى العلاج من جروح وكدمات وحالته مستقرة ولم يصب أحد من ركاب القطار.

المصدر: سكاي نيوز
