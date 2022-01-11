منوعات

قطار يصدم طائرة.. وهكذا تم إنقاذ الطيار من موت محقق! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-01-2022 | 04:00
Doc-P-905909-637774868080371401.jpg
Doc-P-905909-637774868080371401.jpg photos 0
تصدر فيديو لانقاذ طيار امريكي من موت محقق بعد اضطراره إلى الهبوط بطائرته الصغيرة على خط سكة القطار السريع حديد في مدينة لوس أنجلوس، قبل مرور القطار بلحظات.

 وحقق الفيديو المثير ملايين المشاهدات على مستوى العالمت بعد نشره من قبل إدارة شرطة لوس أنجلوس على «تويتر»ن ويوثق الفيديو لقطات مصورة للكاميرا عن الحادث، والتي تظهر الطيار المصاب وهو يتم جره من الطائرة قبل أن تصطدم بالقطار مباشرة.
وكان الطيار هو الشخص الوحيد على متن الطائرة.

ويظهر في الفيديو ضباط الشرطة وهم يصرخون «ابتعدوا ابتعدوا» عند سحبهم للطيار أثناء اقتراب القطار السريع من الطائرة.

وعلقت الشرطة مع الفيديو المنشور إن الضباط «أظهروا البطولة والتحرك السريع من خلال إنقاذ حياة طيار هبط اضطراريا... قبل أن يصطدم قطار قادم بالطائرة».

وقالت إدارة الإطفاء في لوس أنجلوس في بيان لها، إن الطيار نقله مسعفون إلى مركز صدمات إقليمي، وأن حالته غير معروفة.

ولم تذكر السلطات اسم الطيار، وقالت إدارة الإطفاء إنه لم ترد أنباء عن إصابة أشخاص آخرين.

 
المصدر: الامارات اليوم
