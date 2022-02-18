منوعات

مأساة جديدة... ريان آخر يبكي ويئن داخل بئر!

Lebanon 24
18-02-2022 | 02:00
على الرغم من مرور ما يقارب أسبوعين على رحيل الطفل ريان الذي هزّت مأساة وفاته داخل البئر العالم بأسره، إلا أن ذكراه تتردد دائماً.
 
ففي حادثة مشابهة، تتكثف جهود المختصين في أفغانستان لإنقاذ الطفل حيدر ذي الـ5 سنوات أيضا، لإخراجه من بئر بمنطقة جالداك بولاية زابل جنوب البلاد.

كما ضجت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بصور تكشف عملية الإنقاذ، بينما انتشر هاشتاغ #أنقذوا_حيدر.

فالطفل الذي سقط الأربعاء، لم تفلح جهود الإغاثة بانتشاله حتى اليوم، وسط أنباء رسمية أكدت أن عملية الحفر تسير ببطء بسبب طبيعة المنطقة الصخرية، وذلك وفقاً لما نقلته وكالة (pajhwok) الإخبارية الأفغانية.
 
المصدر: العربية
